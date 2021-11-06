Providence Cristo Rey High School in Indianapolis honored Sister of Providence Jeanne Hagelskamp at St. Mary-of-the-Woods with the inaugural John C. Lechleiter Award during its Pride of Providence annual fundraiser in October.
Sister Hagelskamp was unaware she was to receive the honor as she was at the fundraiser to present an award named after her — the inaugural Sister Jeanne Hagelskamp Award — to Lechleiter.
Providence Cristo Rey director of development Ann Kellison said both awards honor individuals who have “given of themselves in an extraordinary way to advance the mission of the school.”
In fall 2003, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis received a grant from the Cassin Education Initiative Foundation for a study on the possible establishment of a Cristo Rey school within the Archdiocese. The school model, created by Jesuits, instills classroom instruction through a work study program in the field for students from economically disadvantaged families. The Archdiocese confirmed there was a need for a Cristo Rey model school and reached out to the Sisters of Providence to help sponsor it. In 2007, the school opened its doors and Sister Hagelskamp ministered as the first president.
“We honor Sister Jeanne as our first president and principal. She opened our school and established the foundation for our school’s success,” Kellison said.
Sister Hagelskamp, an Indianapolis native, entered the congregation in 1975 and has been a Sister of Providence for 46 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and a master’s degree in mathematics with a concentration in physics from Purdue University. In addition, she has a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership Administration Supervision from the National College of Education, now known as National Louis University in Chicago and also has a doctorate of education degree in Private School Administration from the University of San Francisco.
She has ministered as a teacher at Providence High School in New Lenox, Illinois, as well as at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Providence-St. Mel in Chicago. She also ministered as the principal at Mother Theodore Guerin High School in Chicago. Currently, she is a member of the congregation’s Leadership Team.
