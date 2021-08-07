The annual Back to School Teachers Breakfast, sponsored by Paris Area Church Women, is scheduled 8:30 a.m. CDT Aug. 11 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church hall, 528 N. Main St., Paris, Illinois.
A continental breakfast provides the area educators a chance to gather for the beginning of the new school year. Superintendents have the opportunity to introduce the principals and their new staff, and announce any changes for the year. All area teachers, school board members and clergy are invited.
St. Mary’s is in charge this year with the help of representatives from First Baptist, First Christian, Lake Ridge Christian, Presbyterian Church; and Otterbein, Vermilion and First United Methodist churches. For more information call Juliana Koutsoumpas at St. Mary’s at 217-466-3355.
