Paris Area Church Women will welcome back area educators and District 95 board members at its 70th annual continental breakfast on the first day of classes.
Local clergy also are invited to the gathering at 8:30 a.m. CDT Aug. 14 in Lake Ridge Christian Church on Steidl Road.
The program will include introductions of the superintendent, principals and new teachers. PACW will provide homemade coffee cakes, fruit, juice, coffee and tea.
PACW also serves the community by making lap quilts for shut-ins, supporting local charities, and serving the canteen for the Bloodmobile.
Other affiliated churches include St. Mary’s Catholic, First Baptist, First United Methodist, Presbyterian, First Christian, Otterbein United Methodist and Vermillion United Methodist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.