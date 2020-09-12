Outdoor gospel concert Thursday by The Hyssongs

Southern gospel group The Hyssongs will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.
The outdoor concert will take place in the parking lot at the south end of the church. The audience can listen on an FM car radio, roll down the car windows, or sit in lawn chairs.
Dell, Susan and Richard Hyssong combine vocal harmony, humor and brass instruments (trumpet and trombone) to deliver their Christ-centered message.
An offering will be collected to help with the group’s traveling expenses. Due to sanitizing challenges, the church doors will not be open.
For more details on the event, call or text pastor Aaron Wheaton at 812 249 4787.
About The Hyssongs
The Hyssongs perform throughout the United States and Canada, ministering in churches, auditoriums and on gospel singing cruises, as well as on television and radio.
For more information visit www.thehyssongs.com.
The group performs regularly on Southern Gospel radio stations and Sirius XM EnLighten. In the past, they have had the opportunity to sing on the Main Stage at the National Quartet Convention, perform at Renfro Valley’s All-Night Sing, and annually perform at Dollywood and Silver Dollar City. The group has also been featured on Paul Heil’s “The Gospel Greats” radio program. Through Compassion International, the group sang in El Salvador, Central America.
After singing together as a family for more than 23 years,The Hyssongs have many accolades, including the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite New Trio 2014 at the National Quartet Convention, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Every year since then they have been voted Top Ten Trio of the Year.
According to www.thehyssongs.com, their radio songs consistently chart in the Top 10 each month. “Choose Life,” “Run The Race,” “I Tell Them Jesus” and “Let The Hallelujahs Ring” are No. 1 songs on the Singing News Radio Charts.
The Hyssongs have also been on several gospel music magazine covers and their family is featured in numerous articles. Absolutely Gospel.com listed them among 10 artists to watch in 2015 and their CD, “Faith & Family,” was voted a Top 10 album of the year in 2017 by Singing News Fans.
