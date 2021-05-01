As more people begin to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods announce that Sunday brunch in the O’Shaughnessy Dining Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center is just around the corner.
In fact, all mothers and their families are invited to the grand re-opening of the dining room for a special Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.
The event is reservation-only and there are three seating sessions, which will be available for families in order to maintain social distancing. Times are 9 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.
Attendees will enjoy an extended menu, featuring all-time favorites as carved prime rib, shrimp, homemade fried chicken, a classic breakfast menu, fresh salads, made-to-order omelets and waffles, side dishes, homemade desserts and more. A limited cash bar also will be available.
Cost is $24.95 for adults, $22.95 for ages 60 and older, $12.95 for ages 5 to 11, and free for ages 4 and younger.
Tickets can be purchased online at Brunch.SistersofProvidence.org, or in person at Linden Leaf Gifts in Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. No walk-in reservations will be available.
For more information, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-4285.
