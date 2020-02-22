The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods invite those living with the challenges of dementia to attend their Memory Café in March.
The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., on Thursday, March 19, in the Havlik Center of Providence Hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. The Memory Café program is offered on the third Thursday of each month through August.
Join facilitators Elizabeth Collins, BSN, MA, who also serves as the clinical care coordinator for the Congregation, and Rochelle Madden, coordinator for well-being engagement and education for the Congregation, during the group-driven gatherings. The Memory Café is designed to address the isolation and stigma a dementia diagnosis can bring for both the person living with dementia and their care partners. Gathering with others provides support, connectedness and community at a time when it is most needed.
Future dates for the Memory Café include April 16, May 21, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20.
Parking for the Havlik Center can be accessed on the east side of Providence Hall, which is handicapped accessible via the first-floor lift into the building.
There is no cost to attend. Learn more at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2860 or email rmadden@spsmw.org.
