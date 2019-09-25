Mediterranean Festival is Sept. 29 at St. George Orthodox

A Mediterranean Festival will highlight a heritage of foods from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. George Orthodox Church Social Center, 1900 S. Fourth St.
Advance ticket sales are $18 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Cost is $20 at the door. Tickets are available at the Saratoga Restaurant, Corey’s Fine Footwear, Ellis Law, George’s Café, Indiana State University and at the church office. There is no admission charge to enter.
This year’s menu will include rolled grape leaves filled with meat and rice, spinach pies made with homemade yeast dough and filled with seasoned spinach, onions, olive oil and lemon; or meat pies filled with seasoned meat; spheres of kibby made with cracked wheat and ground round and filled with seasoned ground chuck; rice with orzo cooked in clarified butter; green beans in tomato sauce; Syrian salad, hummus bi tahini and pita bread.
Those that prefer a vegetarian plate, falafel — a vegetarian sandwich made with chickpeas and spices — and a spinach pie will be available, as will rice with orzo cooked in clarified butter and topped with green beans cooked in a tomato sauce. There also will be a vegetation meal with mujadara, made with lentils, rice with caramelized onions. Several items are also available a la carte.
There will be baklawa, and everyone will have an opportunity prior to the festival to place a take-home order for baklawa or kibby.
During the festival, the Rev. Paul Fuller, pastor of St. George Orthodox Church, and Deacon Elias Corey will take visitors on a tour of the church.
For advance orders of kibby and baklawa, call in advance for pickup on either Saturday, or on the day of the festival. Call Esther Simbol at 812-249-9247.
Prices are 12 for $30 for fried kibby, 12 for $25 for frozen kibby and $16 each for baklawa rolls.
