The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods invites all single, Catholic women ages 18 to 42 to join Sister Jessica Vitente on Jan. 7, and Sister Arrianne Whittaker on Jan. 14 for virtual mini-retreats dubbed “Hail Mary Full of Grace, Come Meet a Sister Face-to-Face.”
Both events will take place from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Sister Jessica and Sister Arrianne will share stories about their lives and their journey to become Sisters of Providence. A question and answer session will follow.
Sisters of Providence Vocations Director Sister Joni Luna said that during the congregation’s most recent Come and See Retreat they conducted a survey with participants. The survey concluded that those women wanted to meet more younger Sisters of Providence.
“We want to share that there are women still entering the congregation and we want them to share their vocation story,” Sister Luna said.
“COVID encouraged us to see the way we’re operating vocations with new eyes,” Sister Luna said.
“We got together and developed new ways to connect with women discerning religious life and because of that, we have met and connected with many talented women seeking more in life.”
Sister Luna said the congregation will continue this series on Feb. 11 with a virtual event with Sister Denise Wilkinson, and another discernment event in March with Father Terry Johnson. Then, the congregation’s Spring Come and See Retreat will take place in person in April.
Register online for these or any upcoming events at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Luna at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
