Indiana 'Iron Sharpens Iron' Men's Conference set for March

The Indiana Iron Sharpens Iron 2020 Men’s Conference is scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. March 7 in Maryland Community Church, 4700 S. Indiana 46.
The conference is open to teenage boys and adult men of all ages. Dress is casual. Advance registration is requested. Discounted student and group rates are available.
Iron Sharpens Iron, a nationwide men’s ministry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with 33 men’s conferences this winter and spring in 21 states, including Indiana. More conferences are being planned for the fall.
The first Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Conference took place in metro Hartford, Connecticut during winter 2001. Since then, the ISI ministry has grown into a nationwide ministry.
Prior to starting Iron Sharpens Iron, founder and President Brian Doyle served with The Navigators in New England, then as New England Area manager for Promise Keepers and as director of Vision New England Men’s Ministries.
The goal of the ISI ministry is to equip local churches to train men for spiritual leadership in their homes, churches and communities.
For details, call 860-233-8136, browse www.IronSharpensIron.net or visit the Iron Sharpens Iron page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.