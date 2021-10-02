Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir will be in concert at 6 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 3, in the First Baptist Church at 101 E. Alabama Ave. in Casey, Ill.
The choir will sing southern gospel songs and traditional hymns in the Gaither style. Now in their 22nd season, the choir features singers and musicians from all across southern and central Illinois. It presents an upbeat, fast-paced two-hour concert program that features soloists, duets, trios and quartets.
The 2021 concert season will feature award-winning pianist Tim Parton, who has appeared on many Gaither Homecoming videos. In addition, he has played for popular southern gospel artists the Lesters, the Speer Family, Gold City, Legacy Five and the Jim Brady Trio.
This is the final season for the Homecoming experience as the group will retire at the end of the 2021 concert season.
A full 2021 concert schedule can be viewed at ilhomecominggospelchoir.com.
Ample seating and parking are available. Admission is free but a love offering will be received. For more details, call the church at 217-932-5736 or choir directors John and Judy Roberts at 618-245-9133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.