A new online school of prayer, PrayerU, designed by Terre Haute’s Harvest Prayer Ministries, aims to bring together learning resources and communities.
With an annual membership, individuals, small groups and churches have access to an expanding catalog of courses and material. The on-demand video lessons cover a wide variety of prayer topics. The platform allows churches to offer different PrayerU courses to multiple study groups at any time.
Harvest Prayer Ministries was founded by Dave and Kim Butts in 1993 to train local churches in prayer. Distance learning has proven indispensable during the COVID-19 pandemic — not only for schools, but also for faith communities — and the PrayerU platform, created before the pandemic, may be seen as even more valuable now.
Online tools will benefit both in-person and virtual meetings. Discussion questions allow for reflection within the lessons and guided prayer times can be useful in group or individual settings. The membership offers opportunities for practical application and many supplemental materials for those who wish to go deeper on each topic.
Dave and Kim Butts write on all aspects of prayer and prayer ministry, publishing books, magazine articles, and longstanding blogs. Their decades of experience teaching prayer in local churches constitutes PrayerU’s courses and materials.
An annual membership is $120. New courses are released regularly and include guidance for small group leaders as well as lesson PDF downloads.
To learn more, go to PrayerU.com or harvestprayer.com.
