The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will offer “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery,” starting Jan. 16, via Zoom and in-person in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
The 1:30 to 3 p.m. session will continue Feb. 20, March 13 and April 10.
Each of the four sessions will explore the lives, writings and prayers of four mystics. Participants will examine what mysticism is and how God continues to invite Christians into deeper relationship with divine union.
Workshop facilitators Sister Jan Craven and Sister Paula Damiano will discuss Saint Joan of Arc on Jan. 16, Meister Eckhart on Feb. 20, Dorothy Day on March 13 and Saint John XXIII on April 10.
Cost to attend one session is $15; or, $55 to attend all sessions.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email provctr@spsmw.org.
