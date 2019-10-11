First Congregational Church installing new co-pastors

First Congregational Church of Terre Haute cordially invites the community to celebrate with it as it installs the Reverends Jim and Kathi Elliott as the church’s co-pastors on October 20. The service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary at 630 Ohio Street, Terre Haute.
Revs. Jim and Kathi Elliott began their ministry at First Congregational Church this past June, arriving just in time to meet the community at the Strawberry Festival.
The Elliotts have served as co-pastors of United Church of Christ congregations in Indiana (Evansville, Russellville, Brookville) and Ohio (Harrison). Prior to that, Pastor Jim served as Senior Pastor in Mt. Vernon and Chillicothe, Ohio, as well as in Copiague, New York. Pastor Jim is currently also on the faculty of Ivy Tech Community College, where he has taught public speaking, ethics and philosophy. Pastor Kathi was a vocal music teacher in Ohio, and continues to use that training as a private vocal teacher, accompanist, and currently is directing the music for South Vigo High School’s upcoming production of “The Addams Family Musical.”
The Elliotts look forward to their ministry in the Terre Haute community. In addition to an interest in the teaching call of ministry, they share a love for children and youth ministry, creative and meaningful worship, outreach and missions, and a passion for social justice issues.
Clergy are invited to wear red stoles and process together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.