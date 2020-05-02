Anyone looking for spiritual enrichment, support, community or a sense of mission can become a Providence Associate of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Applications are being accepted for those considering becoming a Providence Associate in the coming year.
Providence Associates are women and men of various faith traditions, age 18 and older, who share their own unique gifts and talents with others and the mission of the Sisters of Providence.
The Providence Associate relationship of the Sisters of Providence began in 2007. There are nearly 280 Providence Associates in the United States and Taiwan.
Accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister of Providence or another Providence Associate companion. During the meetings, the candidate and their companion learn and share about Providence Spirituality.
Accepted candidates attend an orientation at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in October. After the orientation, the candidate and companion usually meet once a month for the coming year.
Anyone called to create a more just and hope-filled world with the Sisters of Providence can visit ProvidenceAssociates.org or contact Sister Sue Paweski at 312-909-7492 or spaweski@spsmw.org to learn more or to request an application.
