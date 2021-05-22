Are you looking for spiritual enrichment? Support? Community? A sense of mission? Are you being called to a deeper relationship with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana? Then become a Providence Associate.
The application deadline of May 31 is fast approaching for those considering becoming a Providence Associate in the coming year.
Providence Associates are women and men of faith, ages 18 years and older, who share their own unique gifts and talents with others while sharing in the mission of the Sisters of Providence.
The Providence Associate relationship of the Sisters of Providence began in 2007. Currently, there are approximately 280 Providence Associates in the United States and Taiwan.
Accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister of Providence or another Providence Associate companion. During the meetings, the candidate and their companions learn and share about Providence Spirituality.
Accepted candidates attend an orientation at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in November. Following the orientation, the candidate and companion usually meet once a month for the coming year.
For more information visit ProvidenceAssociates.org or contact Sister Sue Paweski at 312-909-7492 or spaweski@spsmw.org to learn more or to request an application.
