Find greater meaning, community as a Providence Associate

Individuals looking for spiritual enrichment, support, a community, or a sense of mission are invited to become a Providence Associate with the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Terre Haute resident Ashley Poff became a Providence Associate during the COVID-19 pandemic. And Poff said she enjoyed every minute of the experience.
“I’m sure my experience was different from the norm, having gone through the process during COVID,” Poff said. “But I’m honored to have been accepted. As I move forward into my first commitment, I hope to find new ways to connect with the Sisters of Providence as well as continue to explore my faith.”
Providence Associates are women and men of faith, age 18 and older, who share their own unique gifts and talents with others while walking with the Sisters of Providence.
Accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister of Providence or another Providence Associate companion. During meetings, candidates and their companions learn and share about Providence spirituality. Accepted candidates attend an orientation at St Mary-of-the-Woods in November. After orientation, candidate and companion usually meet once a month – in-person, virtually or by phone – for the coming year.
Applications are being accepted through May 31 for those considering being a Providence Associate in the coming year.
Contact Providence Associate co-directors Debbie Dillow at 317-250-3294 or at ddillow@spsmw.org; or, Sister Sue Paweski at 312-909-7492 or at spaweski@spsmw.org to request an application. Also, learn more or request an application at ProvidenceAssociates.org.
