The award-winning Farm Hands Quartet will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday in the First Christian Church on U.S. 40 in Brazil. The Farm Hands are back by popular demand, having appeared this summer at the Brazil Rotary’s 4th of July Celebration. A “love offering” will be taken to support the quartet’s ministry.
The lively blend of bluegrass and Gospel music features performers on the dobro, banjo and guitar. The Farm Hands have had several chart-topping songs, and play frequently on Nashville’s Grand Ol’ Opry.
Their awards include No. 1 Gospel song in the country, Hillbilly Graham, Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart, Sept. 14 and Oct. 19, 2018; 2018 SPBGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Dobro Player of the Year; No. 1 Song in the country, two weeks in a row: Rural Route, Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart, July 14 and 21, 2017; Don Hill, National Banjo Champion of Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama as well as Banjo Player of the Year nominee; and Tim Graves, Grammy Award, member of the Preservation Hall of Honor, and Dobro Player of the Year 13 times and the last 10 years in a row.
