Franciscan Young Adult Ministry is sponsoring a family-friendly concert by Christian band MJM7 at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 in St. Patrick School gymnasium, 1807 Poplar St.
Adults can grab a glass of wine, kick back and relax. Parents with young children can enjoy a date night with the ministry providing babysitting services.
Tickets are on sale now with proceeds to benefit the ministry. Tickets are available at https://www.frayam.org or by contacting the St. Joseph University Parish office, 113 S. Fifth St., at 812-232-7011.
Visit https://mjm7.band for more information on the band. For more event details, visit stjoeup.org.
