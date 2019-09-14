Memorial United Methodist Church will host its third annual “Gathering on the Green” Fall Festival from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in the church at 2701 Poplar St. Terre Haute.
The free event will include music, classic car show, food and drink, face painting, bounce house and games for kids.
Visit Memorial’s new website at umcmemorial.com and like its Facebook page.
For more details, call the church office at 812-234-0776.
