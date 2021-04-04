Purdue Extension-Parke and Vermillion counties will offer the Strengthening Families Program for Parents and Youth, ages 10-14 on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Thursday and ending April 29 in First Baptist Church at 1250 S. U.S. 41 in Rockville. Hours are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day.
The Extension service offers the program in April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, to recognize the importance of families of all types — two parent, one parent, adopted parent(s), grandparent(s), foster parent(s) and more. “Today’s youth need their families and communities working together to succeed,” states the Extension news release. “The pandemic has challenged many families to ‘stretch’ and feel isolated and stressed. As we all try to adjust to the ‘new normal,’ we want to inspire families to thrive.”
The program is open to everyone, regardless of age, gender, marital status, residency or membership. It encourages communication skills between adults and youth, increases the likelihood of academic success in youth, and prevents violence and aggressive behavior at home and at school.
Snacks will be provided.
For more information or to register contact Gail Wright, Extension educator in Parke County, at 765-569-3176 or wright509@purdue.edu; or Lori Bouslog, Extension educator in Vermillion County, at 765-492-5330 or lbouslog@purdue.edu.
