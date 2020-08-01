Elevate Praise will present VWorship artists Sisters & Co. at its first event for the summer.
The artists will perform during the 7 p.m. CDT Aug. 1 worship service at Linn Park amphitheater, 14 N. Mill Street, Martinsville, Illinois.
Raised in a family called to full-time ministry Carolyn, Amy and Emily Yoder spent their adolescent years traveling to prisons and churches across the country declaring the good news of the gospel. After many years of being labeled “the sisters” when they led worship together, they decided to take on the Sisters & Co. name. This title reflects their desire to partner with other voices across generations and denominations, creating a family worship experience. Sisters & Co. are actively involved in the Vineyard Church of Central Illinois.
Elevate Praise performances offer tight harmonies, powerful worship anthems and an environment where an encounter with God is the expectation. Prayer ministry will be available during and after worship.
Take lawn chairs for comfortable seating. Food from Sadie’s Restaurant and Linn Park Concessions will be available for purchase beginning at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.