Dove Award-nominated group headlines Open Arms concert

Open Arms Christian Ministries in Greene County is celebrating 35 years of service to Indiana’s hurting, neglected and abused youth with a Night of Praise and Worship on Friday, Oct. 22, in the Linton First Christian Church at 9878 W. State Road 54.
The concert is a time for the community to celebrate all the lives changed through Open Arms. To date, it has served 26 in the Miriam Home for Girls, based near Switz City, 16 in the HEbron Home for Boys in Lyons, and 48 through foster care/adoption services.
Concert headliners will be Dove Award-nominated group Cochren & Co. Also performing will be praise groups from Linton First Christian and Smithville Christian churches; Christian soloist Cody Dyer, who serves as worship leader at Worthington Assembly of God Church; and duo “Ahava,” comprised of Leah Pierce and Brittany Myers from Lyons Community Church.
Linton First Christian’s Connection Center doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for food and to browse a variety of silent auction items. Madi Moo’s Food Truck will set up at 5 p.m. in the parking lot. Proceeds from the food truck will go to the Madi Moore Hope Foundation.
Concert doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The first group will perform at 6 p.m. Cochren & Co. will do a 60-minute set, and after an intermission all groups and singers will return to the stage for a finale performance.
Cochren & Co. is getting much deserved recognition in the contemporary Christian music industry, said Nick Schneider, Open Arms Community Relations director, in a news release. After graduating from Vincennes University, Michael Cochren began playing music across the country with a band of friends under the name Cochren & Co. The singer-songwriter, born and raised in Petersburg, is worship leader at Antioch Christian Church in Washington. He and wife Leah, who also is in the musical group, live in Montgomery. His mother, Kelly Cochren, lives near Calvertville and is a special education teacher in the Bloomfield School District.
With hope-filled lyrics and timeless melodies, Cochren & Co. blurs the lines between American pop, soft rock, and soul/blues to create a sound all their own, states the Open Arms release. The group has toured coast to coast. They also have toured with popular contemporary star Toby Mac. Their debut full-length album, “Don’t Lose Hope,” was released on Gotee Records in 2021 and includes five Billboard Top 10 Radio hits. The title-track “Don’t Lose Hope” was featured in an episode of CBS show “MacGyver.”
Concert tickets are $35 for VIP exclusive, which offers premium seating and a special question-and-answer session with Michael Cochren; a VIP ticket for $25 offers choice seating; and general admission tickets, $10 each; visit www.openarmschristian.com/.
