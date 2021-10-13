Dick Wolfsie, syndicated humor columnist and long-time reporter at television station WISH in Indianapolis, will speak during the 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24 service in First Unitarian-Universalist Church, 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave. in Terre Haute.
Wolfsie uses classic Jewish jokes to illustrate the Jews’ historical relationship with God. His column is published in about 30 newspapers in Indiana and around the country, including the Tribune-Star on Wednesdays.
The UU service is open all interested individuals. However, attendees should have been vaccinated. Masks are required.
For more information, call the church at 812-917-0030.
