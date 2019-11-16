Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical taizé prayer gathering from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located 10 minutes northwest of downtown Terre Haute.
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. The 2019 theme for taizé is “Be Light.” The monthly taizé service is free to attend.
The hour-long service includes prayer, beautiful music, and a time for silence, spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful. The prayer space is lit primarily by candlelight.
The congregation will begin the 2020 taizé prayer gatherings Jan. 14.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or visit http://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.