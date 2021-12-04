Community Service of Lessons, Carols set Dec. 12 at St. Stephen's

The 14th annual Community Service of Lessons and Carols will be presented at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St. at 4 p.m. on Dec. 12.
The service follows a traditional form of Christian worship celebrating the birth of Jesus. The format of “Nine Lessons and Carols” was first presented on Christmas Eve in 1880 in Cornwall, England. The service has been adopted by many Christians as part of their Christmas celebrations.
In 1918 King’s College, in Cambridge, England, presented their first “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.” This service was first broadcast in 1928 and has been broadcast every year except one ever since. This traditional service is so popular in England that people begin lining up the night before in hopes of securing one of the 650 seats in the chapel. The service traditionally includes much pageantry, with banners and great pomp and ceremony. The singing includes carols by the King’s College Choir and congregation. The nine lessons, which are the same every year, are read by representatives of the college and the City of Cambridge.
The St. Stephen’s service features community leaders reading familiar Advent and Christmas scripture passages. The Farrington Grove Chorale will sing anthems and carols. Hymns will be sung by the congregation and choir.
Readers include Dr. Millie Vaughn, VCSC administrator representing the academic community; Faith Ellison, sixth-grader at Honey Creek Middle School representing the community of youth; Samantha Johnson-Helms, executive director and orchestra manager for the Terre Haute Symphony representing the musicians and artists of the community; the Rev. Tim Voll from Memorial United Methodist Church representing the community of faith: Mayor Duke Bennett representing the city of Terre Haute; Jackie Lower, Vigo County School Board president, representing community leaders; and Rondrell Moore, from television station WTHI representing the media community.
The Rev. Drew Downs, rector at St. Stephen’s, will be the officiant.
The chorale starts with a joyful anthem, “Laudate Dominum” by Steve Sandberg, followed by “O Magnum Mysterium” by Michael John Trotta to announce the birth of Christ. “In Dulci Jubilo” by Matthew Culloton will be next, followed by “To Thee My Heart I Offer” by Elaine Hagenberg. The carol “The Works of Christmas” by Dan Forrest will be sung, followed by “Cold December Flies Away” by Daniel Schreiner. The chorale will end with a hymn called “There is Faint Music” by Dan Forrest, which describes the beauty of Christmas.
The Farrington Grove Chorale is a 19-voice chamber choir conducted by Mark Carlisle, professor at Indiana State University. The accompanist for the chorale is Susan Farris, organist at The Presbyterian Church in Paris, Illinois. Dennis Dieken, organist at St. Stephen’s will present the prelude, postlude and hymns.
Child care will be available and there is no charge for admission. A reception will be in the Great Hall after the service.
