The inspiration and shared wisdom Sister Jessica Vitente felt after attending her first Come and See weekend retreat with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in 2015 was so great, she came back twice before officially entering the Congregation.
“I was touched and inspired by the women in initial formation and the many sisters who responded with such grace and love to a calling that is bigger and greater than themselves,” Sister Jessica said. “I intensively explored the idea of religious life because I knew God was tugging at my heart strongly. This gave me peace, joy and happiness, so I trusted, surrendered and followed Jesus.”
Where is God calling you? Are you a single, Catholic woman between the ages of 18 and 42? If so, the Sisters of Providence invite you to come to beautiful, spirit-filled Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for a Come and See weekend retreat.
The retreat will begin at 7 p.m., on Oct. 11, and conclude at 2 p.m., on Oct. 13.
During the retreat, you will learn more about and experience different forms of prayer, including spending time in community prayer with the Sisters of Providence. You will also learn about the Congregation’s foundress, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin, and will have private time for reflection and prayer on where God is calling you.
The weekend will offer an up-close look at life as a Sister of Providence. Meet some of the new Sisters of Providence. Take the opportunity to ask them questions about life as a Sister of Providence. Learn more about how the Congregation has evolved.
Sister Jenny Howard, who ministers as a General Councilor for the Congregation, said the Sisters of Providence are “always welcoming new women who wish to join us in our mission. We’re very blessed to have new members so that together we can carry forward God’s mission in our world.”
There is no cost to attend the retreat. Learn more or register at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or eben@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.