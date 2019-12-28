Click here for story

The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, honored their 70-year Jubilarians on Tuesday, Dec. 17, including (front, from left) Sister Charles Van Hoy, (front, third from left) Sister Margaret Norris, Sister Regina Marie McIntyre, Sister Joann Quinkert, Sister Rosemary Eyler, Sister Suzanne Buthod and Sister Barbara Ann Bluntzer. They are photographed with (front, second from left) General Councilor Sister Mary Beth Klingel, (back, from left) General Councilor Sister Lisa Stallings, General Superior Sister Dawn Tomaszewski and General Councilors Sister Jenny Howard and Sister Jeanne Hagelskamp. Not photographed: Sisters Marian Brady and Marie Denis Lucey.
