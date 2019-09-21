A “Taste of Memorial” is scheduled 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 in Memorial United Methodist Church at 2701 Poplar St.
The event will showcase all the programs and groups that make up the family of Memorial UMC, including Sewing Stitches, Yarn Ministry, yoga, tai chi, youth group, choir, PrayZ band, hand bell choir, United Methodist Women and United Methodist Men, a Wednesday morning Bible study, a senior luncheon with program, and preschool for ages 2 through pre-kindergarten.
Refreshments will be served.
Parking is available off Oak Street.
For more details, visit umcmemorial.com and memorialpreschool.org or call 812-234-0776.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.