Annunciation, Brazil
Activities: St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry open noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 812-448-1901.
Barbour Avenue United Methodist
Activities: Emmaus meeting 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Sermons livestreamed 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Grandparents' Day, at facebook.com/bob.roush.75; friend Pastor Bob Roush and sign up for mailing list at bobroush@Juno.com. Annual church picnic 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Barbour Avenue Shelter; bring dish or two, optional lawn chair; meat, drinks, table service provided; in fellowship hall if rain. Table of the Good Shepherd food pantry open 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Bible study 6 p.m. Wednesday. Men's breakfast 8 a.m. Sept. 19. Information: 1401 Barbour Ave., 812-232-7298.
Centenary United Methodist
Activities: Worship service 10:45 a.m. Sunday on church's Facebook group. Sunday school lessons available by email and mail; call 812-234-0106 or email dondodson2604@gmail.com. Centenary Striders meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, in front of church; choose distance and pace, light refreshments follow; contact Don Dodson. Bell choir rehearsal 7 p.m. Wednesday; contact Paul Ellison. Information: 301 N. Seventh St., 812-232-2319.
Emmanuel United Methodist, West Terre Haute
Activities: Worship 11 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/EmmanuelWTH. Zoom Bible study 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Information: 6078 U.S. 150, 812-535-4218.
First Nazarene
Activities: Worship celebration 10:30 a.m. Sunday, livestreaming at facebook.com/thnaz and thnaz.org/sermons. Information: 801 Fort Harrison Road, 812-466-5817.
Friendship Baptist (Joppa Baptist)
Activities: Worship service 11 a.m. to noon Sunday. Bible study 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Information: 11183 Spring Creek Road, 765-513-9785.
Memorial United Methodist
Activities: Worship service 9 a.m. Sunday, livestreamed at facebook.com/MemorialUM.TerreHaute, posted on Facebook and YouTube after service, linked from umcmemorial.com. Devotional posted Wednesday morning on Facebook. Memorial Preschool, ages 2 through pre-kindergarten; registration open for 2020-2021 school year; call 812-232-9046. Information: 2701 Poplar St., 812-234-0776.
New Life Fellowship
Activities: Services livestreamed 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, newlifeterrehaute.com/live. Information: 7849 Wabash Ave., 812-877-9348.
Northside Community United Methodist
Activities: Worship 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live. Zoom Bible study 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parent Clothing Closet open; call for appointment. Information: 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave., 812-232-2478.
Otter Creek Christian, Brazil
Activities: Worship services 10:40 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live. Information: 6299 N. Crow St., 812-531-9347.
Reformed Presbyterian
Activities: Messages heard at 7:31 a.m. on WPFR, 1480 AM and 93.7 FM. Information: 812-612-1646.
St. Benedict
Activities: Mass 5:30 p.m. today. Sunday Mass 10 a.m., streamed at stbenedictth.org. Daily mass 12:05 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Soup kitchen distributes sack lunches 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Information: 812-232-8421.
St. Joseph University Parish
Activities: Samaritan Food Pantry open 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Friday. Information: 812-232-7011.
St. Margaret Mary
Activities: Masses 4:30 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday, Spanish Mass 3 p.m., streamed at smmth.org, click on Live Stream or YouTube symbol. Reconciliation 3 to 3:45 p.m. today. Information: 812-232-3512.
St. Mark United Church of Christ
Activities: Virtual service 9:45 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/StMarkTerreHaute. Information: 475 S. Fruitridge Ave., 812-232-8000.
St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sullivan
Activities: Community Kitchen open 5:30 p.m. Monday, Spencer Hall. Information: 812-268-4088.
St. Patrick
Activities: Masses 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Sunday, streamed at saintpat.org. Communion service 7:15 a.m. weekdays. Adoration 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Reconciliation 7:15 p.m. today, 8 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Soup kitchen distributes lunches 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays at window in alley. Information: 812-232-8518.
St. Stephen's Episcopal
Activities: Garden always open for quiet reflection. Information: 812-232-5165.
Times of Refreshing International Ministries
Activities: Food pantry open noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-236-9088.
Sutton Discipleship Ministry, Paris, Ill.
Activities: "Grace and Peace (In A Fearful World)" Bible study, 5:30 to 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday. "Christ In You (The Hope of Glory)" Bible study, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Non-denominational, no fees charged. Information: 103 N. Central Ave., 217-463-3201.
Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)
Activities: Activities: Service livestreamed 10 a.m. Sunday on YouTube; search "Trinity Lutheran Church, Terre Haute." Information: 2620 Ohio Blvd., 812-232-7628.
United Methodist Temple
Activities: Hyssongs southern gospel concert 7 p.m. Thursday, parking lot; hear on FM radio, in car or in lawn chairs; offering received, church not open; call 812-249-4787 or visit thehyssongs.com. Information: 5301 S. U.S. 41.
United Presbyterian, Clinton
Activities: Vermillion County food pantry 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 315 Mulberry St., providing food to anyone. Community Kitchen 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, free dinner for everyone. Information: 301 Mulberry St., 765-832-6626.
Unity Presbyterian
Activities: Worship livestream 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Outdoor sanctuary for quiet reflection, any time. Information: 1207 E. Springhill Drive, 812-299-2206.
