Editor’s note: The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call the telephone numbers or visit the websites listed.
Editor's note: The Church Calendar includes activities such as prayer and study groups, midweek meetings, and events and holiday celebrations. Only emailed reports to community@tribstar.com will be published. Briefs must be received eight days before Saturday publication. Please include a contact name and phone number. If announcing an event, list the time, date, address and cost; notices will be published the Saturday before the event.
A full list of activities and programs will be listed at tribstar.com/features/faith. For more details — or to change activity information — call 812-231-4343.
Annunciation, Brazil
Activities: St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry open noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 812-448-1901.
Barbour Avenue United Methodist
Activities: Sermons livestreamed 10:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/bob.roush.75; friend Pastor Bob Roush and sign up for mailing list at bobroush@Juno.com. Crisis Pregnancy Center banquet Tuesday. Bible study 6 p.m. Wednesday. Men's breakfast 8 a.m. Oct. 16. Information: 1401 Barbour Ave., 812-232-7298.
Centenary United Methodist
Activities: Online services only 10:45 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube. Friendship Bible study lesson available at William.dando@indstate.edu or by U.S. Postal Service. Sermon Talk Back class information, steve.hardin@indstate.edu. Isaiah 55:1 Community Free Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, take-out lunch. Information: 301 N. Seventh St., 812-232-2319.
Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods
Activities: Taizé prayer service, "The Spirit Breathes...," free, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; by Sisters of Providence; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or "Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods" Facebook group. Information: 812-535-2952.
Eighth Avenue Baptist
Activities: Food pantry open 10 a.m. to noon Friday; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID. Information: 2128 Eighth Ave., 812-235-5401.
Emmanuel United Methodist, West Terre Haute
Activities: Worship 11 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/EmmanuelWTH. Zoom Bible study 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Information: 6078 U.S. 150, 812-535-4218.
First Nazarene
Activities: Worship celebration 10:30 a.m. Sunday, livestreaming at facebook.com/thnaz and thnaz.org/sermons. Information: 801 Fort Harrison Road, 812-466-5817.
Friendship Baptist (Joppa Baptist)
Activities: Worship service 11 a.m. to noon Sunday. Bible study 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Information: 11183 Spring Creek Road, 765-513-9785.
Immanuel Southern Baptist, Rockville
Activities: On Facebook Live at "Immanuel Southern Baptist Church at Midway." Bible study and prayer time 10 a.m. Tuesday. Information: 3932 W. U.S. 36, 765-569-7303.
Memorial United Methodist
Activities: Public worship services resumed, traditional 8:45 a.m., casual 11 a.m. Sunday; wear mask, practice social distancing; both livestreamed, MemorialSunday.org. Registration open for Memorial Preschool, ages 2 thru Pre-K; call 812-232-9046 or visit memorialpreschool.org. Information: 2701 Poplar St., 812-234-0776.
Montezuma Christian
Activities: Church Clothes Closet open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today; first chance at fall clothes give-away, sweatshirts, light coats, shoes; facebook.com/Montezuma-Christian-Church and MCC FREE Clothing Closet. Information: 1801 N. Jefferson St.
New Life Fellowship
Activities: Services livestreamed 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, newlifeterrehaute.com/live. Information: 7849 Wabash Ave., 812-877-9348.
Northside Community United Methodist
Activities: Worship 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live. Zoom Bible study 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parent Clothing Closet open; call for appointment. Information: 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave., 812-232-2478.
Otter Creek Christian, Brazil
Activities: Worship services 10:40 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live. Information: 6299 N. Crow St., 812-531-9347. Information: 6299 N. Crow St., 812-531-9347.
Reformed Presbyterian
Activities: Messages heard at 7:31 a.m. on WPFR, 1480 AM and 93.7 FM. Information: 812-612-1646.
St. Benedict
Activities: Mass 5:30 p.m. today. Sunday Mass 10 a.m., streamed at stbenedictth.org. Soup kitchen serves lunches 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall. Daily mass 12:05 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Information: 812-232-8421.
St. Joseph University Parish
Activities: Samaritan Food Pantry open 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday, rectory front porch. Information: 812-232-7011.
St. Margaret Mary
Activities: Masses 4:30 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday, Spanish Mass 3 p.m., streamed at smmth.org, click on Live Stream or YouTube symbol. Reconciliation 3 to 3:45 p.m. today. Information: 812-232-3512.
St. Mark United Church of Christ
Activities: Virtual service 9:45 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/StMarkTerreHaute. Information: 475 S. Fruitridge Ave., 812-232-8000.
St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sullivan
Activities: Community Kitchen open 5:30 p.m. Monday, Spencer Hall. Information: 812-268-4088.
St. Patrick
Activities: Masses 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Sunday, streamed at saintpat.org. Communion service 7:15 a.m. weekdays. Soup kitchen serves sack lunches 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, window on alley. Adoration 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Reconciliation 7:15 p.m. today, 8 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-232-8518.
St. Stephen's Episcopal
Activities: Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, hosted by Manna from Seven, 812-243-4241. Garden always open for quiet reflection. Information: 215 N. Seventh St., 812-232-5165.
Sutton Discipleship Ministry, Paris, Ill.
Activities: "The Kingdom of God on Earth" Bible study, 5:30 to 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday. "Great Revelation of Light" Bible study, 10 to 11:30 a.m. CDT. Non-denominational, no fees charged. Information: 103 N. Central Ave., 217-463-3201.
Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)
Activities: Service livestreamed 10 a.m. Sunday on YouTube; search "Trinity Lutheran Church, Terre Haute." Information: 2620 Ohio Blvd., 812-232-7628. Information: 2620 Ohio Blvd., 812-232-7628.
United Campus Ministries
Activities: Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Information: 321 N. Seventh St.
United Presbyterian, Clinton
Activities: Vermillion County food pantry 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 315 Mulberry St., providing food to anyone. Community Kitchen 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, free dinner for everyone. Information: 301 Mulberry St., 765-832-6626.
Unity Presbyterian
Activities: Worship livestream 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Outdoor sanctuary for quiet reflection, any time. Information: 1207 E. Springhill Drive, 812-299-2206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.