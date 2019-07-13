Annunciation, Brazil
Activities: St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry open noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 812-448-1901.
Barbour Avenue United Methodist
Activities: Table of the Good Shepherd food pantry open 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ice pop stand 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday; Pastor Kathy Roush gives free ice pops to children, tells about Jesus; call to volunteer. Bible study 6 p.m. Wednesday. Ladies’ Bible study 10 a.m. Thursday, fellowship hall, with treats and coffee; enter on east side. Men’s breakfast 8 a.m. July 20. Information: 1401 Barbour Ave., 812-232-7298.
Bethany United Church of Christ, West Terre Haute
Activities: Bible study 1 p.m. Monday. Ladies’ lunch and bunco 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-533-9243.
Celestial Christian
Activities: Community Bible study 7 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 812-917-4410.
Centenary United Methodist
Activities: Sunday school 9:15 a.m., worship 10:45 a.m. Community Free Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. 7th Cents Youth Group leaves 5 p.m. Monday from Central Presbyterian to Bloomington for Triennium; returns 4:30 p.m. July 20 to Centenary; contact Connor Scanlon. Centenary Striders meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, in front of church; walk or run on various routes around town; refreshments follow; contact Don Dodson. United Methodist Women’s group 6 p.m. Monday. Prayer and meditation 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Thirza Bunce Room. For 7th Cents Youth Group special events, contact Connor Scanlon. Contact Paul Ellison to provide service music. Information: 812-232-2319.
Central Presbyterian
Activities: Sunday worship features hymns, commissioning youth and adult attending Presbyterian Youth Triennium. GriefShare program 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; led by caring, trained people who have experienced grief; grief support from Christian perspective; for recent and past losses. Church members serve breakfast Thursday at 14th and Chestnut Community Center. Information: 125 N. Seventh St., 812-232-5049.
Christ United Methodist, West Terre Haute
Activities: “Let’s Build an Ark” Vacation Bible school 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, ages 3 to 12; Silly Safaris live animal show Monday; songs, crafts, games, refreshments; event with family and friends Friday. Praise band 7 p.m. Tuesday. Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 221 S. Sixth St., 812-533-3224.
Church of Christ, Terre Haute
Activities: Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-320-4450.
CrossRoads Baptist, Dennison, Ill.
Activities: Evening devotional 5 p.m. CDT Sunday. Awana and adult prayer group 7 p.m. EST Thursday, Consolidated Elementary School, West Terre Haute. Information: 812-230-2001.
Deanery Pastoral Center
Activities: Stop by office for book or study set to enrich spiritual life. Library listing thdeanery.org or call. Information: 1801 Poplar St., 812-232-8400.
Emmanuel United Methodist, West Terre Haute
Activities: Prayer quilt ministry 9 a.m. Monday. Free exercise class 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Information: 6076 U.S. 150, 812-535-4218.
Faith Mountain Full Gospel, West Terre Haute
Activities: Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 447 N. Thorpe Place.
Faith Wesleyan
Activities: Kids’ Club, ages 2 to third grade; Club 45, for fourth and fifth grades; Ground Zero Student Ministries, sixth to 12th grades, all 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-299-8365.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
Activities: Christian Science Reading Room open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Testimony meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday.
First Free Will Baptist Church
Activities: Walk and Talk About Jesus 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Thompson Park, 17th and Oak streets; child watch for ages 5 and up; registration, 812-230-4262 or cdmfree24@yahoo.com.
Free Life Community
Activities: Men’s Bible study 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday: Fusion youth group 6:30 p.m., adult Bible study and Awana 7 p.m. Information: 812-223-0491.
Grace Community
Activities: Men’s prayer 9 a.m. Thursday. Community life dinner 6:30 p.m. Friday. Information: 812-236-1507.
Greenwood (Independent) Baptist
Activities: Bible study and children’s services 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 2431 S. First St., 812-466-4741.
Holy Rosary Chapel, Seelyville
Activities: Rosary 6 p.m. Monday. Information: 812-878-6871.
Jackson Street Wesleyan, Brazil
Activities: Bible study 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 701 W. Jackson St., 812-243-2954.
Maple Avenue United Methodist
Activities: United Methodist men’s group, daycare, preschool, youth activities, chancel choir, cabaret performances, chamber orchestra, special music opportunities. Information: 812-232-7263.
Memorial United Methodist
Activities: United Methodist men’s breakfast today. Interest groups include Sewing Stitches, yarn ministry, yoga, tai chi, youth group, choir, PrayZ band, handbell choir, United Methodist Women and United Methodist Men. Bible study 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Memorial preschool, ages 2 through pre-kindergarten; call 812-232-9046. Information: 2701 Poplar St., 812-234-0776.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist
Activities: Life groups at various times. Sunday evening: MTP Students (junior and senior high), Tweens (fifth grade), Bible Explorers (third grade). MTP Preschool (ages 3 to 5) Monday to Friday, with before and after care. MTP Kids Wednesday evenings (kindergarten to fifth grade). Other groups include Celebrate Recovery, Christ-centered 12-step program for hurts, hang-ups and habits; Grace Unlimited special needs ministry; Women’s Lunch Bunch; Yarn Spinners prayer shawl ministry; Sit-’n’-Get Fit exercise group; and Men’s Fellowship Group. Information: 812-232-4808. Information: 812-232-4808.
New Covenant Fellowship
Activities: Youth group 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday family night, child care provided; 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. Bible study. Information: 812-466-2800.
New Life Fellowship
Activities: Services live-streamed 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, newlifeterrehaute.com/live. Prayer meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday. Small groups and activities for all ages 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 7849 Wabash Ave., 812-877-9348.
North Union United Methodist, Brazil
Activities: Bible study 7 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 6977 W. Indiana 42.
Northside Community United Methodist
Activities: Kids Hope mentoring for students at Rio Grande Elementary School, Kidz Connection, small groups, praise band. Needle Nook 10 a.m. Monday. Bible study 10 a.m. Tuesday. Care group 10 a.m. Thursday. Information: 812-232-2478.
Otter Creek Christian, Brazil
Activities: Women’s Bible study 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Information: 812-240-8777.
Reformed Presbyterian
Activities: Video series “Who is the Holy Spirit?” 6 p.m. Sunday; call for location. Bible study 7 p.m. Thursday, on “Major Bible Teachings.” Messages heard at 7:31 a.m. on WPFR, 1480 AM and 93.7 FM. Information: 812-612-1646.
Rio Grande Full Gospel
Activities: Bible study 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday; fellowship, coffee and donuts.
Rosedale Baptist
Activities: Praise and worship 7 p.m. Sunday. Youth group 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, ages 3 to 18. Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 765-548-0622.
Sacred Heart, Clinton
Activities: Reconciliation 3:30 to 4 p.m. today. Bible study 6 p.m. Monday. Knights of Columbus host bingo 7 p.m. Friday. Information: 765-832-8468.
St. Benedict
Activities: Mass 5:30 p.m. today and daily at 12:05 p.m. Reconciliation 4:30 p.m. today or by appointment. Pancake breakfast 9 to 11 a.m. today. Soup kitchen lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, parish center. Private prayer 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-232-8421.
St. Joseph, Rockville
Activities: Sacrament of reconciliation 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 765-569-5406.
St. Joseph University Parish
Activities: Rosary prayed 8 a.m. today. Reconciliation 3:30 p.m. today. Samaritan Food Pantry open 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Friday. Divine Mercy Chaplet prayed 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Eucharistic Adoration after 5:15 p.m. Mass to 8 p.m. Thursday. Information: 812-232-7011.
Third Wednesday: Mass Wednesday for respect of life.
St. Margaret Mary
Activities: Reconciliation 3 p.m. today. Information: 812-232-3512.
St. Mark United Church of Christ
Activities: Merry Stitchers 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Sewing Gals 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Ongoing food drive. Information: 475 S. Fruitridge Ave., 812-232-8000.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sullivan
Activities: Reconciliation 30 minutes before Mass or by appointment. CCD 10:10 a.m. Sunday. Rosary 7 a.m. each Monday to Saturday. Community Kitchen open 5:30 p.m. Monday, Spencer Hall. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament 5 p.m. Tuesday. Apologetics 7 p.m. Tuesday. RCIA 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-268-4088.
St. Patrick
Activities: Soup kitchen lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Perpetual Adoration Chapel open 24 hours daily, for silent meditation, prayer and adoration. Information: 812-232-8518.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal
Activities: “Liturgy Lab: Experiments in Making Church” 5 p.m. Sunday. Midweek service at noon Thursday. Garden always open for quiet reflection. Information: 812-232-5165.
Saints Home Church of God in Christ
Activities: Young People Willing Workers and Sunshine Band 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Men’s prayer 6 p.m. Monday. Bible Band 6 p.m. Tuesday. Prayer 9 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and noon Wednesday. Information: 812-229-4688.
Seelyville United Methodist
Activities: Book Banter Buffet noon Wednesday, home of Diane Jensen; lunch and discussion of “Note to Self” by Gayle King. Beginning Yoga 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Call for more. Information: 812-877-1868.
Shakamak Community, Jasonville
Activities: Bible study 10 a.m. Tuesday. Prayer and Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-665-3076.
Sugar Grove Free Methodist
Activities: Midweek meeting 1 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 3201 McKeen St., 812-232-3166.
Times of Refreshing International Ministries
Activities: Food pantry open noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bible study 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Praise and testimony 6:30 p.m. Friday. Information: 812-236-9088.
Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)
Activities: Bible study 3 p.m. Monday. TOPS 6 p.m. Monday. Information: 2620 Ohio Blvd., 812-232-7628.
United Methodist Temple
Activities: Bible study 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Yoga 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 11:15 a.m. Friday. Prayer Team 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Veterans’ Peer Group 8 p.m. Wednesday, Outpost Lazarus. Thursday: Piecemakers Quilters 1 p.m., Signing for the Savior rehearsal 4 p.m., praise team rehearsal 4:30 p.m. Information: 5301 S. U.S. 41, 812-299-1898.
United Presbyterian, Clinton
Activities: Worship 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Vermillion County food pantry 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 315 Mulberry St., providing food to anyone. Community Kitchen 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, free dinner for everyone. Information: 301 Mulberry St., 765-832-6626.
Unity Presbyterian
Activities: Choir rehearsal 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Thursday. Outdoor sanctuary for quiet reflection, any time. Information: 1207 E. Springhill Drive, 812-299-2206.
Wayside United Methodist, Clinton
Activities: Men’s meeting 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dairy Queen. Choir practice 7 p.m. Wednesday. Quilting 9 a.m. Thursday, parsonage. Information: 765-832-2608.
West Union Christian, West Union, Ill.
Activities: Roar Vacation Bible School: “Life Is Wild, God Is Good,” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, ages 3 (potty trained) to completing sixth grade; Bible-learning activities, songs, teamwork games, meals, memory verses, God Sightings; Safari Celebration for all 8:05 p.m. daily; closing program 7 p.m. Friday. Information: 200 S. Walnut St., 217-279-3462 or 217-686-0214.
