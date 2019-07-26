Annunciation, Brazil
Activities: St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry open noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 812-448-1901.
Barbour Avenue United Methodist
Activities: Block party 4 to 7 p.m., Community Center, 1200 Lockport Road; food, games, prizes, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, bounce houses, horse rides, dunk tank. Ice pop stand 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday; Pastor Kathy Roush gives free ice pops to children, tells about Jesus; call to volunteer. Bible study 6 p.m. Wednesday. Ladies’ Bible study 10 a.m. Thursday, fellowship hall, with treats and coffee; enter on east side. Information: 1401 Barbour Ave., 812-232-7298.
Bethany United Church of Christ, West Terre Haute
Activities: Bible study 1 p.m. Monday. Men’s breakfast 7:30 a.m. Aug. 3. Information: 812-533-9243.
Celestial Christian
Activities: Community Bible study 7 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 812-917-4410.
Centenary United Methodist
Activities: 7th Cents Youth Group pool party 5 to 9 p.m., Christs’ home; showing of “Lion King” follows at Moonlight Drive-In; contact Connor Scanlon. Community Free Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Centenary Striders meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, in front of church; walk or run on various routes around town; refreshments follow; contact Don Dodson. United Methodist Women’s group 6 p.m. Monday. Prayer and meditation 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Thirza Bunce Room. 7th Cents Youth Group all-day middle school mystery trip Aug. 3; participants get details Aug. 2; contact Connor Scanlon. Contact Paul Ellison to provide service music. Information: 812-232-2319.
Central Presbyterian
Activities: 7th Cents Youth Group (middle school and high school) swim party and drive-in movie today; contact Connor Scanlon. GriefShare program 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; led by caring, trained people who have experienced grief; grief support from Christian perspective; for recent and past losses. On Thursday, church members serve breakfast at 14th and Chestnut Community Center. Women’s Book Club meets 7 p.m. Thursday. 7th Cents Youth Group middle school mystery trip Aug. 3; contact Connor Scanlon. Information: 125 N. Seventh St., 812-232-5049.
Christ United Methodist, West Terre Haute
Activities: Praise band 7 p.m. Tuesday. Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 221 S. Sixth St., 812-533-3224.
Church of Christ, Terre Haute
Activities: Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-320-4450.
CrossRoads Baptist, Dennison, Ill.
Activities: Evening devotional 5 p.m. CDT Sunday. Awana and adult prayer group 7 p.m. EST Thursday, Consolidated Elementary School, West Terre Haute. Information: 812-230-2001.
Deanery Pastoral Center
Activities: Stop by office for book or study set to enrich spiritual life. Library listing thdeanery.org or call. Information: 1801 Poplar St., 812-232-8400.
Emmanuel United Methodist, West Terre Haute
Activities: Prayer quilt ministry 9 a.m. Monday. Free exercise class 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Information: 6076 U.S. 150, 812-535-4218.
Faith Mountain Full Gospel, West Terre Haute
Activities: Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 447 N. Thorpe Place.
Faith Wesleyan
Activities: Kids’ Club, ages 2 to third grade; Club 45, for fourth and fifth grades; Ground Zero Student Ministries, sixth to 12th grades, all 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-299-8365.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
Activities: Christian Science Reading Room open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Testimony meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday.
First Free Will Baptist Church
Activities: Walk and Talk About Jesus 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Thompson Park, 17th and Oak streets; child watch for ages 5 and up; registration, 812-230-4262 or cdmfree24@yahoo.com.
Free Life Community
Activities: Men’s Bible study 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday: Fusion youth group 6:30 p.m., adult Bible study and Awana 7 p.m. Information: 812-223-0491.
Grace Community
Activities: Men’s prayer 9 a.m. Thursday. Community life dinner 6:30 p.m. Friday. Information: 812-236-1507.
Greenwood (Independent) Baptist
Activities: Bible study and children’s services 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.Information: 2431 S. First St., 812-466-4741.
Holy Rosary Chapel, Seelyville
Activities: Rosary 6 p.m. Monday. Information: 812-878-6871.
Jackson Street Wesleyan, Brazil
Activities: Bible study 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 701 W. Jackson St., 812-243-2954.
Maple Avenue United Methodist
Activities: United Methodist men’s group, daycare, preschool, youth activities, chancel choir, cabaret performances, chamber orchestra, special music opportunities. Information: 812-232-7263.
Memorial United Methodist
Activities: Interest groups include Sewing Stitches, yarn ministry, yoga, tai chi, youth group, choir, PrayZ band, handbell choir, United Methodist Women and United Methodist Men. Bible study 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Memorial preschool, ages 2 through pre-kindergarten; call 812-232-9046. Information: 2701 Poplar St., 812-234-0776.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist
Activities: Life groups at various times. Sunday evening: MTP Students (junior and senior high), Tweens (fifth grade), Bible Explorers (third grade). MTP Preschool (ages 3 to 5) Monday to Friday, with before and after care. MTP Kids Wednesday evenings (kindergarten to fifth grade). Other groups include Celebrate Recovery, Christ-centered 12-step program for hurts, hang-ups and habits; Grace Unlimited special needs ministry; Women’s Lunch Bunch; Yarn Spinners prayer shawl ministry; Sit-’n’-Get Fit exercise group; and Men’s Fellowship Group. Information: 812-232-4808. Information: 812-232-4808.
New Covenant Fellowship
Activities: Youth group 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday family night, child care provided; 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. Bible study. Information: 812-466-2800.
New Life Fellowship
Activities: Services live-streamed 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, newlifeterrehaute.com/live. Prayer meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday. Small groups and activities for all ages 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 7849 Wabash Ave., 812-877-9348.
North Union United Methodist, Brazil
Activities: Bible study 7 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 6977 W. Indiana 42.
Northside Community United Methodist
Activities: Kids Hope mentoring for students at Rio Grande Elementary School, Kidz Connection, small groups, praise band. Needle Nook 10 a.m. Monday. Bible study 10 a.m. Tuesday. Care group 10 a.m. Thursday. Information: 812-232-2478.
Otter Creek Christian, Brazil
Activities: Women’s Bible study 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Information: 812-240-8777.
Reformed Presbyterian
Activities: Bible study 7 p.m. Thursday, on “Major Bible Teachings.” Messages heard at 7:31 a.m. on WPFR, 1480 AM and 93.7 FM. Information: 812-612-1646.
Rio Grande Full Gospel
Activities: Bible study 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday; fellowship, coffee and donuts.
Rosedale Baptist
Activities: Praise and worship 7 p.m. Sunday. Youth group 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, ages 3 to 18. Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 765-548-0622.
Sacred Heart, Clinton
Activities: Reconciliation 3:30 to 4 p.m. today. Bible study 6 p.m. Monday. Knights of Columbus host bingo 7 p.m. Friday. Information: 765-832-8468.
St. Benedict
Activities: Mass 5:30 p.m. today and daily at 12:05 p.m. Reconciliation 4:30 p.m. today or by appointment. Pancake breakfast 9 to 11 a.m. today. Soup kitchen lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, parish center. Private prayer 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-232-8421.
St. John Missionary Baptist
Activities: Church celebrating eighth pastoral anniversary for Pastor Dexter and Martha Jordan Sunday; Pastor Charles Irvin of Mount Pilgram M.B. will be guest preacher at 3 p.m.; morning service 11 a.m. Information: 1915 Buckeye St., 812-232-2122.
St. Joseph, Rockville
Activities: Sacrament of reconciliation 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 765-569-5406.
St. Joseph University Parish
Activities: Rosary prayed 8 a.m. today. Reconciliation 3:30 p.m. today. Samaritan Food Pantry open 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Friday. Divine Mercy Chaplet prayed 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Eucharistic Adoration after 5:15 p.m. Mass to 8 p.m. Thursday. Information: 812-232-7011.
St. Margaret Mary
Activities: Reconciliation 3 p.m. today. Information: 812-232-3512.
St. Mark United Church of Christ
Activities: Merry Stitchers 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Sewing Gals 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Ongoing food drive. Information: 475 S. Fruitridge Ave., 812-232-8000.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sullivan
Activities: Reconciliation 30 minutes before Mass or by appointment. CCD 10:10 a.m. Sunday. Rosary 7 a.m. each Monday to Saturday. Community Kitchen open 5:30 p.m. Monday, Spencer Hall. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament 5 p.m. Tuesday. Apologetics 7 p.m. Tuesday. RCIA 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-268-4088.
St. Patrick
Activities: Soup kitchen lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Perpetual Adoration Chapel open 24 hours daily, for silent meditation, prayer and adoration. Information: 812-232-8518.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal
Activities: “Liturgy Lab: Experiments in Making Church” 5 p.m. Sunday. Midweek service at noon Thursday. Garden always open for quiet reflection. Information: 812-232-5165.
Saints Home Church of God in Christ
Activities: Young People Willing Workers and Sunshine Band 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Men’s prayer 6 p.m. Monday. Bible Band 6 p.m. Tuesday. Prayer 9 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and noon Wednesday. Information: 812-229-4688.
Second Missionary Baptist
Activities: Friends and Family Weekend 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today; lunch, games, bounce house, school supply give-away, vaccinations. Sunday worship encounter 11 a.m. Information: 1400 S. 14th St.
Seelyville United Methodist
Activities: Beginning Yoga 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Call for more. Information: 812-877-1868.
Shakamak Community, Jasonville
Activities: Bible study 10 a.m. Tuesday. Prayer and Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-665-3076.
Sugar Grove Free Methodist
Activities: Midweek meeting 1 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 3201 McKeen St., 812-232-3166.
Times of Refreshing International Ministries
Activities: Bible study 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Praise and testimony 6:30 p.m. Friday. Information: 812-236-9088.
Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)
Activities: Penny Power collection Sunday. Bible study 3 p.m. Monday. TOPS 6 p.m. Monday. Adult game night 7 p.m. Friday. Information: 2620 Ohio Blvd., 812-232-7628.
United Methodist Temple
Activities: Bible study 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Yoga 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 11:15 a.m. Friday. Prayer Team 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Veterans’ Peer Group 8 p.m. Wednesday, Outpost Lazarus. Thursday: Piecemakers Quilters 1 p.m., Signing for the Savior rehearsal 4 p.m., praise team rehearsal 4:30 p.m. Senior Connection carry-in lunch 12:30 p.m. Friday. Information: 5301 S. U.S. 41, 812-299-1898.
United Presbyterian, Clinton
Activities: Worship 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Vermillion County food pantry 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 315 Mulberry St., providing food to anyone. Community Kitchen 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, free dinner for everyone. Information: 301 Mulberry St., 765-832-6626.
Unity Presbyterian
Activities: Choir rehearsal 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Thursday. Outdoor sanctuary for quiet reflection, any time. Information: 1207 E. Springhill Drive, 812-299-2206.
Wayside United Methodist, Clinton
Activities: Men’s meeting 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dairy Queen. Choir practice 7 p.m. Wednesday. Quilting 9 a.m. Thursday, parsonage. Information: 765-832-2608.
