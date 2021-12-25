Editor’s note: The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call the telephone numbers or visit the websites listed.
Annunciation, Brazil
Activities: St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry open noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 812-448-1901.
Barbour Avenue United Methodist
Activities: Sermons livestreamed 10:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/bob.roush.75; friend Pastor Bob Roush and sign up for mailing list at bobroush@Juno.com. Bible study 6 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 1401 Barbour Ave., 812-232-7298.
Centenary United Methodist
Activities: Online services only 10:45 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube. Friendship Bible study lesson available at William.dando@indstate.edu or by U.S. Postal Service. Sermon Talk Back class information, steve.hardin@indstate.edu. Isaiah 55:1 Community Free Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, take-out lunch. Information: 301 N. Seventh St., 812-232-2319.
Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods
Activities: Christmas Day Mass 11 a.m. today. Feast of the Holy Family Mass 11 a.m. Sunday. Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, Mass 11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.
Eighth Avenue Baptist
Activities: Food pantry open 10 a.m. to noon Friday; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID. Information: 2128 Eighth Ave., 812-235-5401.
Emmanuel United Methodist, West Terre Haute
Activities: Worship 11 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/EmmanuelWTH. Zoom Bible study 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Information: 6078 U.S. 150, 812-535-4218.
First Nazarene
Activities: Worship celebration 10:30 a.m. Sunday, livestreaming at facebook.com/thnaz and thnaz.org/sermons. Information: 801 Fort Harrison Road, 812-466-5817.
Friendship Baptist (Joppa Baptist)
Activities: Worship service 11 a.m. to noon Sunday. Bible study 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Information: 11183 Spring Creek Road, 765-513-9785.
Immanuel Southern Baptist, Rockville
Activities: On Facebook Live at "Immanuel Southern Baptist Church at Midway." Bible study and prayer time 10 a.m. Tuesday. Information: 3932 W. U.S. 36, 765-569-7303.
Memorial United Methodist
Activities: Public worship services resumed, traditional 8:45 a.m., casual 11 a.m. Sunday; wear mask, practice social distancing; both livestreamed, MemorialSunday.org. Registration open for Memorial Preschool, ages 2 thru Pre-K; call 812-232-9046 or visit memorialpreschool.org. Information: 2701 Poplar St., 812-234-0776.
New Life Fellowship
Activities: Services livestreamed 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, newlifeterrehaute.com/live. Information: 7849 Wabash Ave., 812-877-9348.
Northside Community United Methodist
Activities: Worship 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live. Zoom Bible study 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parent Clothing Closet open; call for appointment. Information: 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave., 812-232-2478.
Otter Creek Christian, Brazil
Activities: Worship services 10:40 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live. Information: 6299 N. Crow St., 812-531-9347.
Reformed Presbyterian
Activities: Messages heard at 7:31 a.m. on WPFR, 1480 AM and 93.7 FM. Information: 812-612-1646.
St. Benedict
Activities: Mass 5:30 p.m. today. Sunday Mass 10 a.m., streamed at stbenedictth.org. Soup kitchen serves lunches 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall. Daily mass 12:05 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Information: 812-232-8421.
St. Joseph University Parish
Activities: Samaritan Food Pantry open 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday, rectory front porch. Information: 812-232-7011.
St. Margaret Mary
Activities: Masses 4:30 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday, Spanish Mass 3 p.m., streamed at smmth.org, click on Live Stream or YouTube symbol. Reconciliation 3 to 3:45 p.m. today. Information: 812-232-3512.
St. Mark United Church of Christ
Activities: Virtual service 9:45 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/StMarkTerreHaute. Information: 475 S. Fruitridge Ave., 812-232-8000.
St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sullivan
Activities: Community Kitchen open 5:30 p.m. Monday, Spencer Hall. Information: 812-268-4088.
St. Patrick
Activities: Masses 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Sunday, streamed at saintpat.org. Communion service 7:15 a.m. weekdays. Soup kitchen serves sack lunches 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, window on alley. Adoration 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Reconciliation 7:15 p.m. today, 8 a.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-232-8518.
St. Stephen's Episcopal
Activities: Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, hosted by Manna from Seven, 812-243-4241. Garden always open for quiet reflection. Information: 215 N. Seventh St., 812-232-5165.
Times of Refreshing International Ministries
Activities: Food pantry open noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-236-9088.
Sutton Discipleship Ministry, Paris, Ill.
Activities: "The Kingdom of God on Earth" Bible study, 5:30 to 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday. "Great Revelation of Light" Bible study, 10 to 11:30 a.m. CDT. Non-denominational, no fees charged. Information: 103 N. Central Ave., 217-463-3201.
Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)
Activities: Service livestreamed 10 a.m. Sunday on YouTube; search "Trinity Lutheran Church, Terre Haute." Food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; call for voucher. Information: 2620 Ohio Blvd., 812-232-7628.
United Campus Ministries
Activities: Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Information: 321 N. Seventh St.
United Presbyterian, Clinton
Activities: Vermillion County food pantry 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 315 Mulberry St., providing food to anyone. Community Kitchen 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, free dinner for everyone. Information: 301 Mulberry St., 765-832-6626.
Unity Presbyterian
Activities: Worship livestream 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Outdoor sanctuary for quiet reflection, any time. Information: 1207 E. Springhill Drive, 812-299-2206.
