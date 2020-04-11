Editor’s note: The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call the telephone numbers or visit the websites listed.
Annunciation, Brazil
Activities: St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry open noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Information: 812-448-1901.
Barbour Avenue United Methodist
Activities: Sermons livestreamed Sunday morning at facebook.com/bob.roush.75; friend Pastor Bob Roush and sign up for mailing list at bobroush@Juno.com. Information: 1401 Barbour Ave., 812-232-7298.
First Nazarene
Activities: Live-streaming 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning worship celebration at facebook.com/thnaz and thnaz.org/sermons, with live praise and worship and preaching. Information: 801 Fort Harrison Road, 812-466-5817.
Memorial United Methodist
Activities: Worship service 8:45 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/MemorialUM.TerreHaute, posted on Facebook and YouTube after service, linked from umcmemorial.com. Memorial Preschool, ages 2 through pre-kindergarten; registration open for 2020-2021 school year; call 812-232-9046. Information: 2701 Poplar St., 812-234-0776.
New Life Fellowship
Activities: Services live-streamed 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, newlifeterrehaute.com/live. Information: 7849 Wabash Ave., 812-877-9348.
Reformed Presbyterian
Activities: Messages heard at 7:31 a.m. on WPFR, 1480 AM and 93.7 FM. Information: 812-612-1646.
St. Benedict
Activities: Soup kitchen lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, parish center. Information: 812-232-8421.
St. Joseph University Parish
Activities: Samaritan Food Pantry open 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Friday. Information: 812-232-7011.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sullivan
Activities: Community Kitchen open 5:30 p.m. Monday, Spencer Hall. Information: 812-268-4088.
St. Patrick
Activities: Soup kitchen lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Perpetual Adoration Chapel open 24 hours daily, for silent meditation, prayer and adoration. Information: 812-232-8518.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal
Activities: Easter Morning service streamed from Christ Church Cathedral see link at www.ststephensth.org/. Services streamed on Facebook live: www.facebook.com/ststephensterrehaute/. Garden always open for quiet reflection. Information: 812-232-5165 or
Times of Refreshing International Ministries
Activities: Food pantry open noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 812-236-9088.
Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)
Activities: Online worship service 10 a.m. Sunday. Information: 2620 Ohio Blvd., 812-232-7628.
United Presbyterian, Clinton
Activities: Vermillion County food pantry 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 315 Mulberry St., providing food to anyone. Community Kitchen 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, free dinner for everyone. Information: 301 Mulberry St., 765-832-6626.
Unity Presbyterian
Activities: Worship live stream 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Outdoor sanctuary for quiet reflection, any time. Information: 1207 E. Springhill Drive, 812-299-2206.
