Christian Scientist to speak today

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Terre Haute will sponsor a free presentation by Christian Scientist Nate Frederick at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Christian Science Church, 329 S. Sixth St. His lecture, “Learn to Pray and Heal, a Spiritual Adventure,” explores faith that isn’t blind, how to understand God as Love itself, and how to express Love unselfishly.
Frederick is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship. His talk is inspired by the Bible-based healing principles discovered by Mary Baker Eddy and set down in her breakthrough book, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures.”
Frederick studied perennial religion at Hampshire College where he was introduced to Christian Science healing. He is a spiritual adventurer who has traveled the globe sharing healing insights, exploring new cultures and performing music. After traveling the world for a year and hiking extensively in the Himalayas, he came to Boston in 2008 to work for his church, The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston. He has seen everything from broken hearts to broken bones and cancer healed through prayer alone.
Visit LifeTruthLove.com for more information.
