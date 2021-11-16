Centenary organist to be honored for 47 years of service

Bill Cain, the organist at Centenary United Methodist Church at 301 N. Seventh St. in Terre Haute, will be recognized for 47 years of dedicated service at the church’s 10:45 a.m. worship service Sunday, Nov. 21.
The church also plans to honor him with a “Dutch-treat” celebration lunch in a private room at Rick’s Smokehouse after the service.
Cain started playing the organ – as well as piano – at Centenary in 1974 and has performed for thousands of worship services, weddings and funerals, as well as for Indiana State University commencements. He began playing during the pastorate of Richard Dawes Akers and subsequently worked with Walter Smith, Charles DuMond, Philip Dorrell, Robert Ochsenrider, Paul Wagner, Jimmy Moore and current minister Mel Camp.
Two of Cain's compositions will be featured on Sunday. His 2017 work, “Lullaby of the Birds to the Christ Child,” will serve as the special music, and his 2001 composition, “Choral Prelude on ‘Hark The Herald Angels Sing’,” will be the offertory music.
“’The Lullaby of the Birds’ is like two quiet birds calling to each other in the forest,” Cain said, “and the ‘Herald Angels’ piece is pleasant and soothing.”
Other music that Cain has specially chosen for Sunday include Cesar Franck’s “Prelude” and Diane Bish’s “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” as the gathering music; Lester H. Groom’s “A Highland Procession” as the prelude; and Sigfried Karg-Elert’s “Now Thank We All Our God” as the postlude.
“It is a massive piece using the full resources of the organ,” Cain said of the Karg-Elert work. “It has very energetic passages and flourishes and definite heroic sounds. I have played this piece on big occasions, including some ISU commencements.”
Cain, a native of Terre Haute, received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from ISU. After college, he taught in public and parochial schools, finally settling on private teaching until the pandemic.
He received the Lawrence Eberly Organ award from ISU, and in recognition of career achievements, appears in serval editions of Who’s Who. He is an active member of the American Guild of Organists and the Music Teachers National Association.
In 2018, Cain wrote a whimsical book called “Veggie Carols and Crazy Carols,” which features a timely song about vaccination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.