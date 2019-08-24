The award-winning bluegrass gospel band The Farm Hands Quartet will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at First Christian Church, 1875 U.S. 40, Brazil.
The Farm Hands is an award-winning band based out of Nashville, Tennessee, consisting of industry veterans Tim Graves, Daryl Mosley, Keith Tew, and Don Hill.
Among the four members are a Grammy Award winner, a member of the Preservation Hall of Greats, four Song of the Year award winners, 10-time Dobro Player of the Year winner, Songwriter of the Year winner, and 2 long-time veterans of the Grand Ole Opry stage.
In addition, as a band they have been honored with awards for Gospel Band of the Year, Entertaining Band of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, and Album of the Year.
They put on a very entertaining, funny and inspiring program appropriate for all ages.
There will be no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken. Also, CDs and DVDs of the band will be available for purchase.
For additional information, contact Patty Lindley at 502-262-0428 or email at plindley@frontofficepr.com.
