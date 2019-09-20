David Swanson, peace activist, journalist and author will speak 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at First Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave., Terre Haute.
Swanson is the director of World Beyond War, a global nonviolent movement to end war and establish a just and sustainable peace, a weekly radio host of Talk Nation and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org He lives in Charlottesville, Virginia.
He has written several books about war and peace including “War Is Never Just,” a refutation of just war theory, and “When the World Outlawed War,” an account of the 1920’s peace movement and the creation of the Kellogg Briand Pact.
He recently drafted a resolution urging Congress to move money from the military to human and environmental needs. Versions of the resolution were passed by several cities and by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
“I work for peace because we sometimes win and sometimes lose, but have a responsibility to try, try, try and trying is far more enjoyable and fulfilling than anything else,” Swanson said in a news release.
