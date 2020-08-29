New sessions of the Art & Soul Creation Guild at the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods are available Tuesday through Thursday.
Membership in the guild is open to all who have a love of art regardless of expertise. “The only criteria is that you must be comfortable working independently for a portion of each session,” facilitator Sister Rosemary Schmalz said.
New sessions are scheduled 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. All three sessions are the same and participants can choose the time that best fits their schedule. Sessions will take place in The Lodge behind the Providence Spirituality & Conference Center on the campus.
Each Art and Soul Creation Guild session begins with a short exercise for the purpose of stirring up one’s creative juices, Sister Schmalz said. This will be followed by time for members to work in whatever direction they feel led to go. Furthermore, they will be guided in seeing how their practice of art can help them develop a more contemplative stance in their lives.
An annual membership fee of $30 is required at registration. Afterward, participants pay $5 for each session they choose to attend. Current members are to renew in September.
For more details, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
