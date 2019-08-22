The Apple Dumpling Gang at Salem United Methodist Church in Vermillion County is hosting its annual Apple Dumpling Sale and Bazaar on Oct. 5, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Salem is located just off Highway 63 North of Clinton, and directly across from the Eli Lilly Elanco plant.
You can enjoy a nice lunch for $6. Have a fresh, hot apple dumpling with a scoop of ice cream while you browse the many crafts and merchandise for sale.
You may place preorders by calling Sue Kelley at 765-832-8436 before Oct. 1. Preorders should be picked up and paid for at the church on day of the sale.
Apple Dumplings are $4 each. Sugar-free and Gluten-free are available with pre-orders.
You can also save $5 by purchasing a full pan of 15 for $55.
