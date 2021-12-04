Our Hometown Family Christmas Celebration, hosted by the Angela Lilly Trio, is scheduled 6 p.m. CST today, Dec. 4.
This will take place at the Highland Avenue Baptist Church at 400 W. Highland Ave. in Robinson, Illinois. The facility is handicap accessible and free for any and all in the community who would like to attend.
Seating is first available and the doors open at 5 p.m. For information visit www.angelalillytrio.com or call 618-563-4435.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.