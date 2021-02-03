Historic Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been awarded a $10,000 grant through the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to replace a wheelchair lift system in its sanctuary.
The grant is part of two funds honoring the legacy of retired Eli Lilly chemist and Brazil native Standiford “Stan” Cox.
Cox, who died in February 2019, joined Eli Lilly and Co. in 1957 as its first Black chemist and was a generous advocate for the preservation of African American heritage sites. During his lifetime, he established two funds with the Central Indiana Community Foundation, one in his name and one to honor his parents.
The Standiford H. Cox Fund supports the restoration, preservation, operation and ongoing maintenance of African American historic sites in Indiana. The Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund provides support for Lost Creek Community Grove at the Lost Creek Settlement near Terre Haute, one of the state’s earliest settlements of free people of color.
Indiana Landmarks’ African American Landmarks Committee serves as a preservation advisor to both funds, recommending projects. In 2020, the fund awarded $135,000 to 15 projects around the state. Four of the grants aided projects supported by Indiana Landmarks.
Born in Brazil, Cox was an Indiana University graduate who worked for 32 years for Eli Lilly, beginning as a chemist and holding a variety of positions during his career. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's most prestigious academic society, he also earned a master’s degree from Butler University. An advocate for academic biochemical research, he endowed the Standiford H. Cox Professorship in Biochemistry at Indiana University in Bloomington.
People who want to suggest a property that might qualify for grants from the funds should contact Indiana Landmarks with recommendations by April 1 at coxfunds@indianalandmarks.org.
All other questions should be directed to Indiana Landmarks at 317-639-4534 or 800-450-4534 or to Diane Schussel at DianeS@cicf.org.
