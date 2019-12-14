An Advent Afternoon Mission program is scheduled noon to 4:15 p.m. Sunday in St. Mary Catholic Church, 105 E. Jackson St. in Sullivan.
Father John Pfister, administrator of St. Mary and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Jasonville will lead sessions scheduled 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. and 3:05 to 4:05 p.m.
The program, “Gaining Beatific Vision Illustrated by Women of the Bible,” will include:
• How habits stir virtue which leads to the good.
• Intentional interaction with God, by habit.
• How to choose redemption over damnation through the use of grace and the Cardinal Virtues of Saint Thomas Aquinas.
• Examples interspersed with exciting Women of the Bible.
Admission is free as well as lunch at noon in St. Mary’s church hall. A free-will offering would benefit the Community Kitchen and its Food for the Poor ministry that feeds 50 to 100 people at 5 p.m. each Monday.
To make lunch reservations, contact Father Pfister with the North Deanery Diocese of Evansville at 812-512-0997.
