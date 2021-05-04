Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank, Wheatus coming to The Mill

Embarking on its seventh tour in 2021, the Summerland Tour with Everclear will feature three-time MTV Music Video Award-winning Living Colour, multi-platinum and three-time Grammy award-winning Hoobastank, and "Teenage Dirtbag" masterminds Wheatus on July 16 at The Mill Event Center in Terre Haute.
Everclear, popularly known for "Santa Monica" and "Father of Mine," will headline Summerland Tour 2021, satisfying nostalgic cravings from Gen Xers everywhere.
Known for their signature anthem, "Cult of Personality," Living Colour caters to hard rock, funk and alternative metal fans with a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance attached to the hit single.
Hoobastank's ever-popular and recently made acoustic hit "The Reason" will tag along with Summerland Tour's much-craved '90s alt rock anthems.
Wheatus made a comeback in 2020 with their not-so-teenage remaster of "Teenage Dirtbag," which will make its Terre Haute debut on the Summerland Tour 2021.
The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater is just east of the Wabash River at 2403 Prairieton Road with viewing options in the VIP Pit area and Lawn.
Tickets for The Summerland Tour 2021 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are $45 for the VIP experience and $25 for lawn. For more information about this tour and other live shows at The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
