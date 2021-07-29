Everclear, Living Colour head Summerland Tour show at The Mill tonight

Courtesy Paul BrownHeadliners: Everclear, a band with a string of 1990s hits like "Father of Mine," plays at The Mill tonight, along with fellow Summerland Tour bands Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus.

Bands with hits from the 1990s and early 2000s take the stage tonight at The Mill at 2403 Prairieton Road in Terre Haute.

The Summerland Tour concert was originally scheduled for July 16, but was postponed because of weather. The show begins at 7 p.m.

The tour features Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus.

Tickets remain available online through The Mill's website at themillterrehaute.com/event/summerland/. General admission tickets cost $25 each.

