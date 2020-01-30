Beautiful swans, an evil sorcerer, a lovely princess and a handsome prince are all part of the magic when the Russian National Ballet presents “Swan Lake” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall.
With music composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, “Swan Lake” is the story of a beautiful young women who must live all but a few hours of each day as swans, thanks to a spell cast by the evil sorcerer, Rotbart. Only young Prince Siegfried can break the spell by proving his undying love for Odette, the beautiful queen of the swans. Love looks set to conquer all when suddenly Rotbart shows up at the royal ball where he introduces his daughter, Odile, a dead ringer for Odette, to Prince Siegfried. That’s when the real trouble begins.
A regular feature of Hatfield Hall’s annual Mainstage Series, the Russian National Ballet has impressed critics and audiences around the world with its skilled dancers, beautiful sets and costumes and excellent choreography. The troupe was founded in 1989 under the direction of accomplished Bolshoi dancer Sergei Radchenko and remains a family-operated ballet company today.
Tickets are $37 for adults and $32 for those under 18. They can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544 or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. When not sold out, tickets also can be purchased at the door up to one hour before the start of the show.
