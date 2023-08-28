I remember the first time I walked through the back door of the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice almost eight years ago. I was greeted with a familiar smell that brought back sweet memories of childhood and more specifically my father. As an avid gardener, my dad, Frank, used to hang garlic and onions for curing in our shed, which had a distinct aroma similar to this. I knew as soon as I breathed in that smell, I would always feel a special connection to this place because it reminds me of my dad.
I grew up in western Pennsylvania with my mom, dad and siblings. Dad was a city police officer and my mom taught first grade at the local parochial school. That’s Catholic for those of you who don’t know. Although we didn’t have a lot of money growing up, we always ate well. My dad loved everything about food. He liked to grow food, cook it and eat it. Food was his love language. I think for that reason, most of the memories of my dad, who passed away in 2006, usually involve food.
Dad had a pretty big garden and every summer we got to enjoy the bounty of his efforts. He always had the typical garden staples that included tomatoes, zucchini, green beans, onions, garlic, cucumbers, peppers and lettuce. The tomatoes were my favorite. They were always picked and then left out on the picnic table to further ripen. It was such a treat to grab one and eat it the same way you would an apple. My next favorite garden vegetable that he grew was zucchini. We usually had them for breakfast. Did anyone else do this growing up? Dad would always let some of the zucchinis get really large and then he would cut them in rounds. He would pan fry them after he dipped them in an egg wash, flour and spices and usually serve them with eggs, potatoes, toast and baked beans.
Dad really loved good food, not necessarily fancy food, but really high-quality food. He loved a good steak and bought meat when he could from our local butcher. He enjoyed fresh vegetables and fruit. Dad especially loved cherries. It was always a big day in our house when they were in season. We would gather on our front porch and devour them. We would spit the seeds into the front lawn. Later in the summer after cherry season, watermelon usually got a turn on the porch. I remember dad always put salt on his watermelon, which I didn’t understand as a child.
Feeding his family and friends was really important to my dad. Whenever we would gather in a large group he was usually the one at the grill or in the kitchen. One year on Thanksgiving when I was in my teens, a bowl of stuffing was accidentally dropped on the floor. In fact, it might have been me who dropped it. I heard my dad call out to the family as they waited for their feast, “Don’t worry, There’s more in the bird.” I was really impressed that he had made that much stuffing only to realize a few seconds later that he just had me serve the same stuffing to the family. I guess he was a firm believer in “the five second rule.” No one was the wiser and everybody had a great meal.
We were able to go on a few family vacations together when I became an adult. One year in the spring my dad was visiting me, or more accurately his grandsons. We were talking about the upcoming family lake vacation we had planned for the summer, which was still several months away. My dad asked me to get a piece of paper and a pen. He then proceeded to tell me what meals we were going to have each evening and what he needed to buy. Here we were working on a shopping list for a vacation that was months away. He was very excited about the menu and what he was going to make for us all.
My dad also made the best pickles. Every year he used these really big glass jars which I still have. He called them sun pickles, most likely because he left them out in the sun to ferment. I’m not sure why, but he always put a slice of rye bread in the top of the pickle jar along with the cucumbers, dill, garlic and other spices. On a visit to my house in the early fall, I told him I wanted to make pickles with him the following summer. I felt compelled to learn how he did this, especially because my sons really loved Grandpa’s pickles. Immediately my dad told me to take out a piece of paper (recurring theme) so he could give me the recipe for safekeeping. I wrote it down and put it away because it was October and not the right time to make sun pickles. I guess he somehow knew I needed to have that recipe because he wasn’t going to be with me to make them. He died two months later.
When I walk through the door at work and smell the curing garlic or when I eat a bowl of cherries, I am grateful for the reminder of my dad who lovingly showed his care for us through the power of food.
