We are known for our adorable alpacas here at the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, and they are definitely the stars of the show. We also have a flock of egg-laying hens which also garner their fair share of attention — especially with the current price of eggs. But behind the scenes on our farm, we have some hard-working animals that don’t always get their due. They are the “Real Cats of the White Violet Center.”
Our most senior farm cat is Sigmund, or “Siggy,” who resides with our male alpacas. Siggy has been around the farm for more than 10 years. He is the only cat living in this area, so one of the questions among our team is …does Siggy thinks he is an alpaca or is it possible he believes the alpacas are just big cats?
Tara Elmore, farm projects coordinator, believes Siggy identifies as an alpaca. “Every day when the alpacas take their morning stroll out to the pasture, Siggy is in the line just like he’s one of them,” she says. “When the alpacas lay down or ‘cush,’ Siggy can often be found with the herd in the same position.”
We have two cats in our female alpaca barn — Cat Stevens and Junior. These black cats look quite similar but our staff can tell them apart. According to Candace Minster, WVC fiber and flower coordinator, they both arrived on the farm as kittens within a few months of each other. In addition to his skill at rodent control, Cat Stevens also dabbles in acting as a side hustle. Even though he has a warm place to sleep and plenty of food, it is rumored over the years that he has convinced many of our interns to let him inside during the colder months. Both cats have also taken their performance of Oliver Twist next door to our neighbors at St. Mary’s Senior Living. They seemed to have put on a bit of weight ever since they opened last year.
Our hay barn has three working cats — Midnight, Oliver and Otis. Midnight, another black cat, has been around almost as long as Siggy. He’s a very vocal cat and likes to “talk” to our staff members. He does not like interacting with his “barnmates” and apparently built an elaborate tunnel system in the hay bales to avoid them. Tara recently had to take this section of hay for the alpacas which destroyed Midnight’s hard work. He was really upset that she ruined it and didn’t hold back his displeasure. He gave her a piece of his mind during the process — at least she thinks that’s what he was trying to say.
Oliver and Otis are more recent additions to the farm team. Otis is a beautiful, rather large cat that looks like he should be on the cover of a magazine. Oliver, on the other hand, always looks like the loser of an MMA match.
In addition to our barn cats, we also have two lady cats — Sage and Hazel — who live in the Center. These two biological sisters could not be more different. Sage is the queen of the realm. We all do her bidding. She is a very needy cat who demands your attention but then also only wants your attention when she wants it and it’s up to you to figure out which personality you’re going to serve. Sage also could stand to lose a few pounds — but don’t tell her I said that because I am legitimately scared of her. She has FOMO and will meow at my door when I’m on a Zoom call as she apparently thinks there’s a party going on without her.
On the other side of the coin is her sister, Hazel, who is a favorite here. She is a low-maintenance cat personality-wise. Hazel is cautious around people but also super sweet. Both cats are spoiled. Every morning Sister Ruth Johnson comes to the Center to work on a variety of projects. Before she begins her day, she calls out for them to “come and get brushed.” Of course, Sage always has to be first, and then Hazel gets her turn. Sage also makes it a point to sit with Sister Ruth right as she leaves to get some cuddles. Ruth is definitely Sage’s favorite person.
These cats do many things to help us on the farm. In return we feed them, attend to their medical needs and give them as much affection as they allow. We wish we could employ all the cats that need jobs but unfortunately, our positions are all filled. In the meantime, in the words of legendary game show host Bob Barker, “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered.”
