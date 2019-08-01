Wabash Avenue "goes to the dogs" on Friday during Downtown Terre Haute's "Dog Days of Summer" First Friday celebration, sponsored by Campbell Creek Artisan Shops. Most activities are offered 5 to 9 p.m.

• The Terre Haute Police Department K9 Unit will present demonstrations at Fifth Street and Wabash Avenue. Joining the team will be K9 Blaze, an arson search and rescue dog.

• Local veterinarians will offer nail trims, flea medication samples and more.

• "Dog is Good" items for sale to benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society and other local non-profits.

• The Vigo County Public Library presents "Go, Dog. Go!" Visit the library to make party hats, just like in the book. The team at the library also will offer kid-friendly games and snacks.

• The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is throwing a Puppy Party! Visit with dogs looking for their forever home from the Terre Haute Human Society. The museum is offering a discounted museum admission of $5, and no additional cost to meet the dogs.

• The Susan G. Komen Pink Firetruck will be in front of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.

• Barnes and Noble at Indiana State University is serving up "Puppuccino" and BOGO beverages for human friends.

• Joe Write will perform at the SkyGarden Plaza off Wabash Avenue.

• The Saratoga will serve Salty Dog from the bar. Pets are welcome to enjoy the outside seating.

• Arts Illiana Gallery will showcase its "Red" exhibition at an opening reception 6 to 9 p.m.

• River City Art Association will open its 11th Annual Juried Exhibition with a reception 6 to 8 p.m. in the lobby of First Financial Bank.

• Griffin Bike Park/Crossroads Cyclery/Old National Road Bicycle Club will kick-off the Dog Days of Summer Bicycle Rodeo in the Vigo County School Corp. parking lot. Bring your own bike and helmet to test your skills.

• Art Spaces will be at the Max Ehrmann sculpture beginning at 4 p.m. Visitors and their dogs will be asked to take a photo with the sculpture.

• Dine at Clabber Girl for the Seasonal Summer Cuisine Pop-Up Menu.

• Finish dinner at Casey’s Sweet Treats, where dogs can get a free "pupsicle" with the purchase of a scoop of hand dipped ice cream or 8-ounce yogurt.

• The Swope Art Museum is getting dogs in on the action with paw painting.

• On South Ninth Street, Terre Haute Brewing Company will feature pet friendly dinning inside.

• Additional sights, sounds and booths: Love on a Leash, Terre Haute Chevy, Heritage Animal Hospital, Precious Pets Forever, Unlimited Pawsibilities Dog Training, Wabash Valley Animal Hospital, CODA, Dapper Dog, Ollie’s Canine Campus and Wabash Valley Massage.

