Wabash Avenue "goes to the dogs" on Friday during Downtown Terre Haute's "Dog Days of Summer" First Friday celebration, sponsored by Campbell Creek Artisan Shops. Most activities are offered 5 to 9 p.m.
• The Terre Haute Police Department K9 Unit will present demonstrations at Fifth Street and Wabash Avenue. Joining the team will be K9 Blaze, an arson search and rescue dog.
• Local veterinarians will offer nail trims, flea medication samples and more.
• "Dog is Good" items for sale to benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society and other local non-profits.
• The Vigo County Public Library presents "Go, Dog. Go!" Visit the library to make party hats, just like in the book. The team at the library also will offer kid-friendly games and snacks.
• The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is throwing a Puppy Party! Visit with dogs looking for their forever home from the Terre Haute Human Society. The museum is offering a discounted museum admission of $5, and no additional cost to meet the dogs.
• The Susan G. Komen Pink Firetruck will be in front of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
• Barnes and Noble at Indiana State University is serving up "Puppuccino" and BOGO beverages for human friends.
• Joe Write will perform at the SkyGarden Plaza off Wabash Avenue.
• The Saratoga will serve Salty Dog from the bar. Pets are welcome to enjoy the outside seating.
• Arts Illiana Gallery will showcase its "Red" exhibition at an opening reception 6 to 9 p.m.
• River City Art Association will open its 11th Annual Juried Exhibition with a reception 6 to 8 p.m. in the lobby of First Financial Bank.
• Griffin Bike Park/Crossroads Cyclery/Old National Road Bicycle Club will kick-off the Dog Days of Summer Bicycle Rodeo in the Vigo County School Corp. parking lot. Bring your own bike and helmet to test your skills.
• Art Spaces will be at the Max Ehrmann sculpture beginning at 4 p.m. Visitors and their dogs will be asked to take a photo with the sculpture.
• Dine at Clabber Girl for the Seasonal Summer Cuisine Pop-Up Menu.
• Finish dinner at Casey’s Sweet Treats, where dogs can get a free "pupsicle" with the purchase of a scoop of hand dipped ice cream or 8-ounce yogurt.
• The Swope Art Museum is getting dogs in on the action with paw painting.
• On South Ninth Street, Terre Haute Brewing Company will feature pet friendly dinning inside.
• Additional sights, sounds and booths: Love on a Leash, Terre Haute Chevy, Heritage Animal Hospital, Precious Pets Forever, Unlimited Pawsibilities Dog Training, Wabash Valley Animal Hospital, CODA, Dapper Dog, Ollie’s Canine Campus and Wabash Valley Massage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.