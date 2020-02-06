Hatfield Hall audiences will come face-to-face with long-extinct undersea reptiles when Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure brings two shows to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Saturday.
During performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the Australia-based Erth team will bring fascinating creatures from the deepest parts of the ocean to vivid life through technology, puppetry, actors and science. From the breathtakingly enormous Kronosaurus to much more modest sea creatures, Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure will make the audience feel as if they are drifting through the deepest parts of the ocean alongside reptiles that lived 100 million years ago.
“This is an unforgettable show for the whole family,” said Dan Tryon, director of student performing arts and manager of Hatfield Hall. “Kids will love it so much, they won’t realize they’re actually learning some cool science at the same time.”
Since forming in 1990, Erth has given audiences glimpses into the prehistoric past using giant puppets, stilt walkers, inflatable environments and other incredible special effects. The troupe performed their award-winning Dinosaur Zoo adventure at Hatfield Hall in 2014.
Tickets are $27 for adults and $17 for those under 18. A VIP experience also is available for $50 that includes a preshow meet-and-greet and an onstage tour.
Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544 or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. When not sold out, tickets also can be purchased at the door up to one hour before the start of the show.
Show Information:
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure
Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman
11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday
$27 adults; $17 for those under 18; $50 VIP experience
Hatfield Hall ticket office, hatfieldhall.com, 812-877-8544
